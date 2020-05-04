Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0720 or 0.00000808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, C2CX, Upbit and OKEx. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $36.58 million and $285,973.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006136 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Binance, C2CX, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

