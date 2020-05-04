Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $53.55 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after buying an additional 118,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after buying an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.09. The stock had a trading volume of 487,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,722,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,213 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,555.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

