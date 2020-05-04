Robotina (ROX) Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, Robotina has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Robotina token can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Robotina has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $4,769.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.13 or 0.02305012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00192059 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00065528 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina’s launch date was February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Robotina is medium.com/@robotinaico.

Robotina Token Trading

Robotina can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robotina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robotina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.