Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $46.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE PNR opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Pentair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. National Planning Corp raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pentair by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

