Royal Bank of Canada Lowers George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$128.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.16% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

WN traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$97.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.70. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$84.01 and a 1 year high of C$113.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$100.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.70.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 7.8799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.77, for a total transaction of C$691,588.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at C$11,241,061.20.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Weston Foods, Loblaw, and Choice Properties. The Weston Foods segment produces fresh, frozen, and specialty bakery products, such as breads, rolls, bagels, tortillas, cakes, donuts, pies, cookies, crackers, and other baked goods through national and regional supermarkets, wholesale and club stores, dollar stores, convenience store chains, food service distributors, and outlets.

