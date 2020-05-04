Royal Bank of Canada Trims Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Target Price to C$6.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRT.UN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$11.20 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.29 million and a P/E ratio of 24.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$4.14 and a 12-month high of C$12.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

