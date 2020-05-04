RPT Realty (RPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect RPT Realty to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. RPT Realty has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.07-1.11 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.07-1.11 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.46 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 39.09% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect RPT Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPT stock opened at $6.57 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36.

RPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point cut RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RPT Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

