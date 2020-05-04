Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Tops $5.08 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, Ruff has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $5.08 million and $2.53 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DigiFinex and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

