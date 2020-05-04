Rupee (RUP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $118,044.32

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Rupee has a market cap of $118,044.32 and $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000289 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 38,682,900 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.