Safe (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $9.73 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $86,610.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00005235 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003809 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.