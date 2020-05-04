SafeCapital (SCAP) Market Cap Hits $547,889.35

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Over the last week, SafeCapital has traded 38% lower against the dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $547,889.35 and $877,077.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00004908 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00310267 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00416009 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00013500 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007675 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000087 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000233 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001317 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SCAP is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 1,504,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,397 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

