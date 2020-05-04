SafeInsure Price Hits $0.0380 on Top Exchanges (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $598,494.93 and approximately $904,779.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000428 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00310309 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00416452 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013684 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007765 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000237 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001318 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 15,736,585 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

