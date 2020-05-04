Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.80. 7,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,023. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Saia will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,621,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 955,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 12,487.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 406,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,826,000 after purchasing an additional 402,979 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Saia by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,979 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.