Saia Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Saia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAIA. Stephens lowered shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Saia from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Saia from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.62.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $91.35 on Monday. Saia has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Saia by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,612,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $1,152,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.