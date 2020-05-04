salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.71.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,924 shares of company stock worth $60,558,968 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 407.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 511,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 410,855 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 38.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 464,809 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $69,654,000 after purchasing an additional 129,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $156.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day moving average is $163.51. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 781.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

