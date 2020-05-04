Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

NYSE:SC opened at $14.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 62.53 and a quick ratio of 62.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.24. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.