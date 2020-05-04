SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 1.1% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

SAP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.28. 31,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,874. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.12. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.