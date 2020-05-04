Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. AXA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,074,000 after purchasing an additional 68,968 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.11. 1,916,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,060,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

