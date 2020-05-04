Savant Capital LLC Buys 7,134 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after acquiring an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $72.44. The company had a trading volume of 467,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,507. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.84.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.