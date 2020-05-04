Savant Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,366,000 after purchasing an additional 62,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,183,742,000 after purchasing an additional 367,242 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,754,179,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA traded down $3.59 on Monday, hitting $265.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,881. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.97. The firm has a market cap of $270.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,982 shares of company stock worth $15,473,457 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.28.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

