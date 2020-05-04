Savant Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 28,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,505. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.