Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,723 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.86.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,607,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,158. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.49. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $348.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

