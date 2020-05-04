Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 30,140 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $15.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

