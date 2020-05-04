Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by 55I LLC

55I LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,727 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.61. 1,954,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,349. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $81.20.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

