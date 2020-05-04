Scotiabank Lowers Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$6.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morguard from C$221.00 to C$223.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Morguard has a 52 week low of C$116.00 and a 52 week high of C$219.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$188.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported C$7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$301.53 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morguard will post 19.3500008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

