SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Makes New $4.95 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

NYSE:PG opened at $116.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

