Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.70-7.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.14.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $119.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.87.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

