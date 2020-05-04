Sentient Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 27.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentient Coin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $429,809.69 and approximately $98.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00055523 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.89 or 0.00893608 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030914 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00280358 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00165058 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

