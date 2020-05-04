Sentinel (SENT) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.27 million and $3,954.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000370 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

