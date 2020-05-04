Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.39 million and $78,927.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sentivate has traded 50.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.42 or 0.03880050 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035289 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011224 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009649 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011248 BTC.

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,351,659,431 tokens. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

