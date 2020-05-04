Serena Wolfe Acquires 20,000 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Stock

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CFO Serena Wolfe bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 15,836,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,261,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2,280.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.07.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

