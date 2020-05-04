Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Price Target Lowered to $1.65 at B. Riley

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at B. Riley from $2.25 to $1.65 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

NASDAQ SREV opened at $1.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.01. Servicesource International has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Servicesource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 110,409 shares of company stock valued at $84,751. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Servicesource International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

