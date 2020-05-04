Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,991 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 137.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 192,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their price target on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $54.92. 4,477,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,051. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Southern Co has a one year low of $41.96 and a one year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

