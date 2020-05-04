Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,188 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.31 on Monday, hitting $380.16. 1,076,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.63.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

