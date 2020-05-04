Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,008 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,008 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Towerview LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 75.0% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 55,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 123,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

