Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Set at C$830.00 by Pi Financial

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a C$830.00 target price by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$469.80.

Shares of TSE:SHOP traded up C$44.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$908.08. 121,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.09. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of C$326.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$945.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -820.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$650.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$560.19.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

