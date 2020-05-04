SingularityNET Market Capitalization Tops $7.59 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, DragonEX and Tidex. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $7.59 million and $384,382.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Liqui and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

