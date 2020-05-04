Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78. Sitime has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sitime will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

