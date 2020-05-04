Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.89 million.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.13-1.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,162. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

