Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SRT.UN) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE:SRT.UN traded up C$0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.58. 135,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,089. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.72. Slate Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.95 and a 52 week high of C$13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.39 million and a P/E ratio of 14.35.

About Slate Retail REIT

Slate Retail REIT is a real estate investment trust focused on U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.4 billion of assets located across the top 50 U.S. metro markets that are visited regularly by consumers for their everyday needs. The REIT's conservative payout ratio, together with its diversified portfolio and quality tenant covenants, provides a strong basis to continue to grow unitholder distributions and the flexibility to capitalize on opportunities that drive value appreciation.

