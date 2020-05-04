Snap (SNAP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) recently:

4/23/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $12.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $12.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.25.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $16.00 to $18.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.00 to $21.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

4/20/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $13.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $15.25 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $19.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $24.25 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $11.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Securities. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $10.00.

3/18/2020 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/5/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

SNAP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.94. 10,502,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,383,112. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Snap Inc has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $99,424.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 258,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,497,084.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jared Grusd sold 17,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,284,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,564,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,627,204 shares of company stock valued at $53,859,838 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

