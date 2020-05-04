Social Send Trading 34.1% Higher This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. Social Send has a total market cap of $197,771.29 and $37.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016138 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003240 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000649 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

