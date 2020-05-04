SounDAC Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,734.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. SounDAC has a market cap of $60,389.18 and $61,734.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031173 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000544 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

