SpankChain (SPANK) Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

SpankChain (CURRENCY:SPANK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last seven days, SpankChain has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One SpankChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Radar Relay, IDEX and Ethfinex. SpankChain has a market capitalization of $630,817.79 and $1,747.00 worth of SpankChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SpankChain Token Profile

SpankChain launched on October 31st, 2017. SpankChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,043,386 tokens. SpankChain’s official Twitter account is @SpankChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SpankChain’s official message board is medium.com/@spankchain. The Reddit community for SpankChain is /r/SpankChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpankChain’s official website is spankchain.com.

SpankChain Token Trading

SpankChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia, BitForex, Radar Relay and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpankChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpankChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpankChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

