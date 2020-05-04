SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Holdings Boosted by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,875 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 260,554 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,065,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $162,367,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,967,000 after buying an additional 439,800 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.82. 5,674,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,410,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.18 and a 1-year high of $110.33.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

