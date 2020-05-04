SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,966,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,963,360. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $164.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.