SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 13.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC owned 0.34% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 316,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,361 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 161,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $39.66. 110,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,689. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

