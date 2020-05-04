Spectrum (SPT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,358.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a market cap of $10,945.45 and $7,358.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00531320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011833 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005444 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

