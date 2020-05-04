SportyCo Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $40,983.84 and approximately $1,339.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Coinbe. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.01 or 0.02305190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00190168 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063400 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00040814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SportyCo is news.sportyco.io. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io.

SportyCo Token Trading

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Coinbe, Livecoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

