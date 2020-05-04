Square (SQ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Square (NYSE: SQ) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/14/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Square had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

3/31/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Square continues to benefit from growing gross payments volume. The company’s seller ecosystem, which helps in strengthening relationship with sellers, is contributing significantly to the payment volume growth. Further, robust Square Terminal, Instant Deposits, Cash Card, Square Register and Square Capital continue to drive the top line. Further, growing adoption of Cash App in the bitcoin space remains a major positive. We believe the company’s solid momentum across sellers and strong product portfolio is likely to continue aiding performance in the near term. However, higher investments and increasing product development expenses and costs related to Cash Card issuances are risks. Further, intensifying competition and coronavirus outbreak remain woes. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry over a year.”

3/27/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $91.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $78.00 to $67.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $72.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/18/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2020 – Square was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $78.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Square had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Square had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.69. 7,524,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,600,538. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.65 and a beta of 2.63.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,187. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Square by 316.7% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Square by 114.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

